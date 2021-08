PORTLAND, Ore. (July 28, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers will begin their 2021 NBA Summer League schedule on Sunday, August 8 against Charlotte, the NBA announced today. The 2021 NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. Following their Sunday opener, the Trail Blazers will play on Tuesday, August 10 against the LA Clippers, Thursday, August 12 against Indiana and Saturday, August 14 against Phoenix. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on August 16 or 17.