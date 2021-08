The Basi Nationwide Amphitheater at the Fruit Yard 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto, California is back for a new season of fantastic not to be missed talent. Kicking off August on the 5th Warner Brothers recording artist Cole Swindell(“Chillin It” “Aint Worth the Whiskey” “Middle of Memory”) and Nick Tyrrel(“Now She’s On Her Own” “Coming Through Your Radio”)will hit the stage. On August 27th Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, actor and best-selling author, Rick Springfield(“Jessie’s Girl” “I Get Excited” “Don’t Talk to Strangers”) will be joined by Richard Marx whose S/T debut went triple platinum and spawned the hit “Don’t Mean Nothing” he has had 3 #1 hits and 14 top 5 and he won a Grammy for his song “Dance With My Father”. For those who like to Rock get your tickets to see Foreigner the multi-platinum-selling rock band with hits like(“Urgent” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” “I Want to Know What Love Is”) and Great White(“Once Bitten Twice Shy” “Save Your Love”) on September 24th. For more information and tickets www.thefruityardevents.com.