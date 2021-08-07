Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $329,000

Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictures are of model home. Fantastic Harborview Estates. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, open floor plans loaded with quality and amenities. Concrete driveways with 2 car garages, bonus rooms with walk out to back yard, new kitchens with granite counter tops, 42 inch cherry cabinets, wood floors, 9ft ceilings, 2 zone central AC, spacious bedrooms, balconies, water views, pristine location close to Jersey Shore landmarks and highways with easy access to Marinas, the beaches and water, Atlantic City, the Airport, Smithville, Tuckerton, Great Restaurants, Golfing, boating. This location has it all. Ready to move in and enjoy!

pressofatlanticcity.com

