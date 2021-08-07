3 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $329,000

New construction at Ellis Farms! This open concept ranch home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths on quiet street! Enjoy 9' ceiling heights, granite counter tops, kitchen island, large pantry, luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living area and main floor laundry! Master bedroom is an en-suite with a walk in closet and spacious bath. Bedrooms will have soft carpeting. Full basement with egress windows so owner can expand the square footage. Sound 2x6 exterior construction. *PROFESSIONALLY BUILT WITH NEW HOME - 1 YEAR WARRANTY* Close access to I-43. Home is currently under construction w/anticipated completion late October 2021. Photos are samples of past work (Please note colors and finishes subject to change).