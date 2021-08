Two Georgian athletes have had their accreditation revoked from the Tokyo Olympics after they were spotted leaving the athletes village to visit friends in Japan. On Saturday, Olympic organisers said they had revoked accreditation of Games-related people for leaving the athletes village for sightseeing, which is a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic. Later, the Georgian Olympic Committee confirmed that two of its athletes — who had already completed their events — had left the Olympic compound.