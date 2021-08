By Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement. Brent crude was down 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.00 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after dropping 13 cents in the previous session. U.S. crude was off by 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $68.76 a barrel, having fallen 0.2% on Thursday. The benchmarks are still heading for a slight gain this week.