John Cena and Roman Reigns are officially set to go head-to-head at WWE SummerSlam in August. Cena signed his name to the contract on WWE Smackdown this week, though he wasn't the person originally meant to sign. Finn Balor was ostensibly set for a SummerSlam showdown with the Head of the Table, but the contract signing between Balor and Reigns was interrupted by the destitute Baron Corbin, who earlier in the night revealed that his recent string of bad luck has made him sexually impotent. After Corbin incapacitated Balor, but before Corbin could sign the contract for a SummerSlam match with Reigns, Cena interrupted, delivered an Attitude Adjustment to the beleaguered former Ratings King of Friday Nights, and signed the contract himself.