2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $59,900

HURRY! THIS LISTING IS FOR ATLANTIC CITY, NJ RESIDENTS ONLY! Newer constructions for 1st homebuyers. Features: 2br, 1.5 ba, corner lot, and a 1 car attached garage. This home is 2 blocks from the beach, boardwalk, close to transportation and the area is up and coming with a lot of business ventures currently in progress and best of all, it's affordable with a $10,000 grant available for qualified buyers! Call NOW to schedule your private showing!