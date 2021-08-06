Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MYEG, AirAsia, Boustead Plantations, Cahya Mata, MHB, CTOS Digital, IOI Corp, Inari, Tiong Nam and Scanwolf

By Syafiqah Salim
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Based on corporate announcements and news flow today, companies that may be in focus on Monday (Aug 9) include: MyEG Services Bhd, AirAsia Group Bhd, Boustead Plantations Bhd, Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd, CTOS Digital Bhd, IOI Corp Bhd, Inari Amertron Bhd, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd and Scanwolf Corp Bhd.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airasia#Inari#Digital Assets#Mhb#Myeg Services Bhd#Ctos Digital Bhd#Scanwolf Corp Bhd#Airasia Group Bhd#South Korean#Sk Group#Bigpay Co Founder#Sabah Umno Youth#Kpoc#The Arbitral Tribunal#Rm442#Tnls#Iculs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Related
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Ta Win bags contract to supply cables, auto components to Aptiv in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Copper products manufacturer Ta Win Holdings Bhd has bagged a contract for the supply of cables and automotive components for local automobile models in Malaysia. In a statement today, Ta Win said its subsidiary Cyprium Wire Technology Sdn Bhd (CWT) has accepted a contract from NYSE-listed...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

MyEG to bring DeFi services into Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): MyEG Services Bhd will be introducing decentralised finance (DeFi) products in Malaysia to provide cryptocurrency services to users of digital asset exchanges which are licensed as recognised market operators locally and abroad. In a statement, MyEG said the service will enable holders of cryptocurrency to enter...
NFLtheedgemarkets.com

Maybank, Hartalega, Revenue Group, Kenanga, Pecca, Freight Management, Nestcon, Cahya Mata, Dolphin International, Salutica and Ivory Properties

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 2): Based on corporate announcements and news flow today, companies that may be in focus tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug 3) include: Malayan Banking Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Revenue Group Bhd, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd, Pecca Group Bhd, Freight Management Holdings Bhd, Nestcon Bhd, Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS), Dolphin International Bhd, Salutica Bhd and Ivory Properties Group Bhd.
StocksBusiness Insider

Malaysia Bourse May Crack 1500-Point Barrier

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for the Islamic New Year, the Malaysia stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Up 5.5%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s e-commerce income up 23.3% y-o-y to RM267.6b in 2Q

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Malaysia’s e-commerce income grew 23.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM267.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21), driven mainly by the manufacturing and services sectors, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM). In a statement today, DOSM also shared that the revenue of the services...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

AmBank: Malaysia's GDP to turn around in 2Q, to post 11-13% growth

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to turn around to record a growth of 11% to 13% in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21), from the negative growth trajectory for the past four quarters for the first time, supported by higher industrial production and exports, said AmBank Research.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

The new rich are overtaking old money in Korea's billionaire rankings

(Aug 12): A new elite of uber-rich entrepreneurs is shooting up the wealth rankings in South Korea, overtaking the families behind the country’s decades-old sprawling conglomerates known as “chaebol.”. Brian Kim, the founder of mobile-messaging app Kakao Corp., is the most prominent example with a fortune of US$12.9 billion, who...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Isaac Lugun retires as Cahya Mata director

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMS) non-independent and non-executive director Datuk Isaac Lugun is retiring effective tomorrow. CMS said Isaac, 64, joined the board in January 1996 and was later appointed as CMS’ group chief corporate officer in August 2017. He was appointed as group managing director...
TravelFlight Global.com

Thai AirAsia further suspends domestic flights until end August

Thai AirAsia has further extended its suspension of all scheduled domestic flight operations to end August and put all employees on no-pay leave. The low-cost carrier had initially suspended domestic flights from 12 to 31 July, and later extended it to 8 August, to comply with the Thai government’s Covid-19 movement restrictions.
Lifestyletheedgemarkets.com

Thai AirAsia August operations temporarily closed amid domestic flight ban

BANGKOK (Aug 1): Thai AirAsia has temporarily closed all operations for August amid domestic flight ban in Thailand, with all employees going on unpaid leave for the month. Thai AirAsia Co Ltd said in a statement the airline would also defer and split the salary payments to employees for July-August 2021.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy