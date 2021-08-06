MYEG, AirAsia, Boustead Plantations, Cahya Mata, MHB, CTOS Digital, IOI Corp, Inari, Tiong Nam and Scanwolf
KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Based on corporate announcements and news flow today, companies that may be in focus on Monday (Aug 9) include: MyEG Services Bhd, AirAsia Group Bhd, Boustead Plantations Bhd, Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd, CTOS Digital Bhd, IOI Corp Bhd, Inari Amertron Bhd, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd and Scanwolf Corp Bhd.www.theedgemarkets.com
Comments / 0