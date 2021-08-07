Cancel
Hickory, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,000

Hickory Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new construction home is located the NW Hickory Waterstone subdivision. Open floor plan features a large kitchen with white and gray cabinets, an island, beautiful granite countertops and granite backsplash. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanities & separate toilet, and tile shower. House has a pantry & 2 additional linen closets for storage. House features 3 more bedrooms with large walk-in closets, these 3 bedrooms are situated on the second floor, and share a bathroom with a 2-sink vanity. Bathrooms have durable porcelain tile flooring. The rest of the flooring is prefinished hardwood, and waterproof and lifetime vinyl flooring. Large laundry room with beautiful tile. Living room features a modern, electric fireplace. Quiet view of the neighborhood. The neighborhood schools are excellent. Enjoy this beautiful house with a back neighborhood pond.

hickoryrecord.com

