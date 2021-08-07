San Diego Symphony kicks off grand opening weekend

On Friday night, the San Diego Symphony kicked off the opening weekend celebration. Organizers said there is no bad seat at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - you're either by the water or overlooking the city.

"San Diego is ready to get together," said Craig Hall, Vice President of marketing and communication for San Diego Symphony.

As the venue finally opens after COVID-19 stopped those plans last year.

A 17-year and $85 million investment, organizers say it's a "gift to San Diego."

One of the highlights from Friday night's grand opening show is Rafael Payare, conductor from Venezuela.

Michael Sturdivan said he came her to see the magic from Payare, "just the way he makes music come at you," he said.

Caroline and Dick Edic dressed up tonight, and were ready to have some fun.

"She insisted I put this thing on," Dick Edic said. "He loves piano music, he loves the symphony, so this is a real treat," said Caroline

There will be 40 events planned from now until November.

As for this weekend, Saturday is the "Best of Broadway" and on Sunday Gladys Knight.

For a full list of events planned so far visit https://www.theshell.org/

