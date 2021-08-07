20 Fat Burning AMRAP Kettlebell Workouts for CrossFit Athletes
AMRAP Kettlebell Workouts are a great way to build skill, strength and toughness for CrossFit and other sports. When a workout states to complete as many rounds/repetitions as possible, it’s known as AMRAP. This is also known as a “time priority” (as opposed to “task priority“) workout, because the goal is to do as much work as possible in a given amount of time. Also called: “For Reps,” “For Rounds and Reps,” or “Max Reps.”www.boxrox.com
