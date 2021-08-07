20 Fat Burning AMRAP Kettlebell Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

If you think the only way to lose weight is to spend hours in the gym every day, think again. Being physically active allows your body to burn more calories (both during exercise and at rest), while also protecting you against conditions like heart disease and diabetes. This includes walking, which experts agree can help you lose weight and even help burn some serious belly fat. A study in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise found that walking reduced rates of chronic disease and had the largest impact on public health because it's so accessible. Still, you'll need to pay attention to your stride to actively lose weight. Here, Brian Ferrari, a certified personal trainer and master coach at Gold's Gym outside of Austin, TX, tells POPSUGAR how to maximize your walking workout and shed some pounds in the process.