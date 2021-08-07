Cancel
MLB

Watch: Blue Jays had hilarious reaction to Hansel Robles staring down dugout

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings got a bit heated between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the Blue Jays certainly seemed to come out of it better than Boston did. Things veered out of control in the bottom of the fifth, as the Blue Jays put up nine runs to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 9-2 lead. A key point in the inning came when Red Sox reliever Hansel Robles hit Toronto outfielder Randal Grichuk with a pitch. Grichuk had doubled earlier in the inning, and Toronto’s players seemed to believe there was intent behind the hit batter.

Randal Grichuk
Hansel Robles
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
#Dugout#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Vladdy Lourdes
Boston Red Sox
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Baseball
Sports
