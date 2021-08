(Keeneland Sales / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) Keeneland announced today that 4,034 yearlings have been cataloged for the 78th annual Keeneland September Yearling Sale to be held over 11 sessions from Sept. 13-24. Recognized globally as the Thoroughbred industry’s most important sale, the auction will feature a new format that during Week 1 will present 1,099 yearlings to Keeneland’s deep buying bench; debut an RNA Reoffer at the conclusion of Book 1 as an exciting opportunity for buyers and sellers and elevate enhancements to the overall sales experience.