MLB announced today that Colorado Rockies first baseman C. J. Cron has been named the National League Player of the Week. In five games during series against the Cubs and Marlins, Cron slashed .556/.636/1.278 with nine runs scored, 10 hits, one double, four home runs, 16 RBI and three walks. For a Rockies team that has spent most of 2021 desperate for significant offense, Cron’s play last week provided a hopeful catalyst for the rest of the Rockies’ season.