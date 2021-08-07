3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $744,000

Pre-sale custom built home in desirable city location in popular Greenbrier Elementary school district. Respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high-end finishes throughout. Features include 2" x 6" exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless Wolf gas range and walk in pantry! Main level owner's suite with dual walk-in closets! Community to include greenway park and trails along Meadowcreek. Walkable to schools and City's greenway. Call to discuss building this home or one that meets your needs on additional lots in Lochlyn Hill or anywhere in central VA.