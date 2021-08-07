No back to school normal just yet

Masks off. Masks on. Inside. Outside. Small groups. Social distancing…. It seems like the whole pandemic roller-coaster is definitely a moving target. There are certain milestones we look toward (or dread) as we travel through life: Being able to drive, vote, graduations and so on. Then there’s the later ones such as retirement, Social Security, and Medicare eligibility. Some have some flexibility. Some come and go whether we jump on them or not.