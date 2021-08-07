No back to school normal just yet
Las Vegas (KSNV) — COVID-19 is indirectly adding an extra level of stress for many families around Southern Nevada as students prepare to return to school Monday, August 9. “I think it’s been a very difficult year for everybody,” said Dr. Karin Esposito, the Executive Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at Roseman University College of Medicine. “I think everybody felt like we were definitely heading back to normalcy, and now there's some question about that. People needing to wear masks again to keep everybody safe.”news3lv.com
Comments / 0