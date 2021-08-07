Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

No back to school normal just yet

By Steve Wolford
news3lv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — COVID-19 is indirectly adding an extra level of stress for many families around Southern Nevada as students prepare to return to school Monday, August 9. “I think it’s been a very difficult year for everybody,” said Dr. Karin Esposito, the Executive Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at Roseman University College of Medicine. “I think everybody felt like we were definitely heading back to normalcy, and now there's some question about that. People needing to wear masks again to keep everybody safe.”

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Littleton, COenglewoodherald.net

Littleton district plans near-normal schooling

Living through a pandemic has been stressful on students. Robert Reichardt, president of the Littleton Public Schools board, points out that students' mental and physical health — as well as their learning — have been affected. Therefore, LPS is looking forward to welcoming students back this month in a setting...
Englewood, COenglewoodherald.net

Englewood returning to a 'more normal school experience'

Englewood Schools Superintendent Wendy Rubin has posted an advisory on the district's mask and COVID protocols. "Thank you to our community for your hard work in following COVID protocols last school year," she said in a statement posted to the district's wbesite. "It is exciting that we can now return to a more 'normal' school experience! We continue to monitor guidance and will keep our community updated on any changes that may occur as we get closer to the fall."
Long Beach, WAchinookobserver.com

Information & Assistance: Almost back to normal … for the moment

Masks off. Masks on. Inside. Outside. Small groups. Social distancing…. It seems like the whole pandemic roller-coaster is definitely a moving target. There are certain milestones we look toward (or dread) as we travel through life: Being able to drive, vote, graduations and so on. Then there’s the later ones such as retirement, Social Security, and Medicare eligibility. Some have some flexibility. Some come and go whether we jump on them or not.
Rutland, MAThe Landmark

Return to normal for before and after school programs

RUTLAND — At the July 26 meeting of the Select Board, Safe Place director Sarah Galvin told the board that Wachusett Regional School District Superintendent Darryll McCall had given the go-ahead to reopen the town’s before and after school programs for the 2021-2022 school year. Safe Place operates as the...
Warren County, KYCollege Heights Herald

Faculty, students concerned, yet hopeful for a normal semester

As Warren County reentered the “red zone” last week, many WKU faculty members and students have begun to express concerns about the easily-transmittable delta variant, and what it could mean for the fall semester. To ease the concerns, the university plans to release guidelines in the next few weeks, according...
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BGSU welcomes a return to normal as students come back

The university’s chief health officer is confident that campus will be operating in an open and “normal” way when classes resume in a few weeks even as the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread. “We’re hoping for as close to normal as we can...
Cabell County, WVWSAZ

Masks not a requirement yet for back to school in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As it looks now, students will not be required to wear masks as school gets underway later this month in Cabell County. The school district is waiting for the state Department of Education to provide more guidance so they can formalize and finalize their plans. Superintendent Ryan Saxe says he hopes the board will be able to do that by the end of the week.
Richmond, MIVoice News

Richmond Community Schools plans normal year ahead

Officials at Richmond Community Schools are planning a normal school year for 2021-2022, although virtual learning will be offered to families interested in the program this fall. “Our position is that if it’s not mandated, we are going to run a normal school year where masks are optional,” Superintendent Brian...
Belgrade, MTBelgrade News

Back to normal: Belgrade schools approve in-person, masks-optional model

To the delight of most of a large crowd of parents who showed up to air their opinions, the Belgrade School Board on Monday approved the school reopening plan recommended by Superintendent Godfrey Saunders with in-person instruction and a “masks optional” policy for students and staff. The nine-page document states...
EducationKRMS Radio

School Districts In The Lake Area Say No Mask Requirements Just Yet

School Districts across the Lake Area are busy with back-to-school registrations, but officials are also keeping a close eye on the COVID 19 Delta Variant and the possibility of any mask mandates being ordered. In School of the Osage District, Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson says there are no changes anticipated...
Educationsouthernminn.com

Tri-City United: School year closer to normal

The Tri-City United Public Schools staff is wrapping up final details in anticipation for a school year that will be much closer to a traditional year as opposed to what occurred last year. The district has developed a plan to address the health and safety of students and staff, while...
Educationkmaland.com

Southwest Valley schools preparing for normal school year

(Corning-Villisca) -- With one eye on the latest COVID-19 developments, Southwest Valley school officials say it's "back to normal" in both districts. Preparations continue for the 2021-22 school year in the Corning and Villisca School Districts. Chris Fenster is the superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Fenster says one major change from beginning of last school year is that both districts' return to learn plans have been reduced from 57 pages to 1. In accordance with Iowa law, Fenster says face masks are not required for students or staff. And, with all instruction taking place within school buildings this academic year, Fenster says language regarding remote learning has been removed.
Calcutta, OHReview

Beaver Local pushes ahead with a normal school year

CALCUTTA — Despite growing concern over the COVID-19 delta variant, Beaver Local Schools is pushing ahead with a normal school year in order to give students the life experiences and daily education they’ve missed in the last year and a half. Superintendent Eric Lowe addressed the uncertainty of mask mandates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy