Aditi Ashok, 23, might not be a household name or winner on the LPGA Tour quite yet. But back home in India, she's a top-ranked woman golfer, two-time Olympian and current second-place holder in Tokyo. In her first round of the women's golf tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, No. 200-ranked Ashok maintained poise and consistency similar to that of No. 1-ranked Nelly Korda. After firing a four-under 67, one shot off the lead, Ashok found herself tied for second place with Korda heading into Thursday's second round at Kasumigaseki Country Club.