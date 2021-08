Scouting report: Many expected Loudermilk to go later in the draft, but the Steelers traded up to take him in the fourth round, ostensibly because he played in a 3-4 scheme in Madison, giving him a leg up in understanding what the Steelers want to do defensively. His measurables are strong at 6-feet-7 and nearly 300 pounds. It’s a frame that made him difficult to throw over for the Badgers. His pass rush skills probably need some fine-tuning, though, because ...