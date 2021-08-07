John J Yocum Jr., 95, of Vincennes, passed away Aug. 5, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. John was born Dec. 4, 1925, in Vincennes, the son of John J. and Emma (Hamke) Yocum. He graduated from in Lincoln High School in 1943 and later attended Vincennes University for 1 year and then was drafted for World War II. John served in the United States Army as Private First Class. He spent time in England, Germany, Czechoslovakia, and Italy and was honorably discharged. After returning from the war, John attended his last year at VU and graduated in 1947.