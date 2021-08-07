Cancel
Vincennes, IN

Our Times

By Brian Spangle
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenealogists and others who walk local cemeteries looking at ancestor’s monuments likely never consider who carved and set those stones, and, in most cases, we have no way of knowing whose work they are. What we do know is that Knox County cemeteries are filled with monuments carved by Peter Burns. Burns owned a Vincennes monument business for over 50 years, from 1885 up until his death in 1937. Over the course of his career, he would have several different partners and operate in a number of different locations in the city.

