Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, IN

'How are we going to do this again?'

By Jill Erwin jerwin@suncommercial.com
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the second installment in a new series looking back on the last year of the pandemic. We will re-visit some of the people we spoke to a year ago, just as COVID-19 began to bear down on Knox County, to see how they’re lives have changed. Up next, the dynamic duo, county health officer Dr. Alan Stewart and COVID-19 nurse Betty Lankford.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Knox County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Knox County, IN
Knox County, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Retirement Age#Homelessness#Knox County Health#Covid#Good Samaritan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Public Health reports increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

(Pottawattamie Co.) Pottawattamie County Public Health reports an increase in COVID-19 cases and local hospitalizations due to the emergent COVID-19 Delta variant. Due to its highly infectious nature, the Delta variant spreads faster than previous strains. As of Tuesday, August 10th, the 14-day positivity rate was 17.2%, a significant jump from weeks prior.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California To Be First State To Mandate COVID Vaccine For Health Care Workers

(The Center Square) – California plans to be the first state to enact a new requirement for a major employment sector. The California Department of Public Health announced it soon would require workers in hospitals, nursing facilities, long-term care homes and other health care-related fields to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a medical or religious exemption. Workers would have to comply with the new order by the end of September.
Colorado StateFOX21News.com

Colorado health organizations urge vaccinations, following of CDC guidelines

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Several Colorado health care organizations gathered together to encourage support for COVID-19 vaccinations and the following of CDC guidelines on Thursday, Aug. 12. The health care organizations are urging state residents to adhere to the following:. All health care employees should be vaccinated. Support health care...
Los Angeles County, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

County to Issue Health Officer Order to Align with State Mandating Vaccinations for Healthcare Workers

Throughout the pandemic, medically fragile residents at skilled nursing facilities have been at great risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19. With the high level of COVID-19 spread across LA County communities and the nation, cases among staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities have slightly increased. This is in part due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, small numbers of unvaccinated staff and residents and a slight increase in the number of post vaccination infections among those fully vaccinated.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Funeral, party contribute to COVID-19 spike in Cayuga County

One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings. The Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday that there have been 12 cases linked to a party. There are believed to be more cases connected to the party. There was also a...
Public Healthyourerie

Your Health — COVID-19 variants

Alpha, gamma, and delta. These covid-19 variants have been making headlines all around the world. But, in this Florida lab, researchers are using the power of collaboration to strengthen the response against COVID-19 variants within the U.S. “It really takes a number of different collaborators from public health agencies at...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Public Health please share more COVID details

As a grandparent of two children returning to school in a couple of weeks, I am very concerned about the alarming spike in Covid cases here in Plumas County. I think it would be helpful and informative if the Health Department reported, not only the number of new cases, but how many of these new cases are children, both under the age of 12, who cannot get vaccinated, and those over the age of 12, who may or may not be vaccinated. It would also be enlightening to know how many of these new cases are in previously vaccinated individuals. I can’t imagine that this information violates anyone’s privacy, as they are just numbers. Health officials are saying that the Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox. A resurgence of a more virulent and more dangerous Covid variant is likely the next ‘wildfire’ that we need to address. If we can be pro-active and make informed decisions now, we may be able to circumvent avoidable disease and a return to on-line learning in the near future. Our children deserve it!
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Sierra County Public Health News 8/11/21

LeTina Vanetti brings our attention to the Sierra County Website up-to-date with an abundance of linked information from fires, to emergency alert enrollment and the latest COVID case numbers (also attached):. Dixie Fire Incident Up-date 8/10/2021 19:00. Sierra County Emergency Alert Program with Everbridge. Sierra County COVID Case Map 8/11/2021...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

'Trust the data' health officials plead

Knox County hung on to its orange COVID-19 designation by the skin of its teeth this week. After a surge of new cases, Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says the county has once again barely maintained its orange status on Indiana’s COVID metrics map. “The state uses two...
Otter Tail County, MNpelicanrapidspress.com

COVID-19 impact survey continues by Otter Tail Public Health

Otter Tail County Public Health is conducting a survey to better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted area communities. The purpose of this survey is to gather community perspectives on COVID-19 impacts on general health, access to health care, mental health, social health and financial health. Participation in this survey is voluntary. Participants may choose to skip any question or end the survey at any point with no consequences. Participation in this survey will not change current or future services received from Otter Tail County.
Knox County, INwuzr.com

Knox County Stays Orange — Barely

Knox County stays Orange in the latest state Covid survey — barely. Orange is the second-highest Covid alert status, just below Red. County Health Department director Alan Stewart says the county was one-tenth of a percent away from being coded as Red. Dr. Stewart says the number of Covid-affected people across the County is in the triple digits. Twelve people are in Good Samaritan Hospital with Covid; all are unvaccinated.
Public Healthradioresultsnetwork.com

Public Health: Take Precautions If You’re Going To Fair

Going to the U.P. State Fair is an exciting time for many. Unfortunately, last year’s fair had to be cancelled due to COVID restrictions. This year the fair is returning and Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) and the organizers of the U.P. State Fair want to make sure all attendees have an enjoyable and safe experience.
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

A Quick Opinion: Here we go, again

Just when I thought I could burn the rest of my masks, the Center for Disease Control tells us that even fully vaccinated people should be wearing masks inside. The CDC hasn’t done a good job of explaining themselves as the virus keeps changing and they keep learning about variants. First they tell us that if you are fully vaccinated you are good to go, both inside and outside, but now . . . Being fully vaccinated, I felt like superman and didn’t worry about catching COVID-19, or passing it on to those that aren’t vaccinated. Now I’m wondering how safe we all are?
Public Healthnolangroupmedia.com

Here we go — again.

We thought the end was in sight — but maybe we were just being short-sighted. Just as life seems to return to normal, or at least a new version of it, COVID-19 cases are rising at alarming rates prompting Governor Beshear, President Biden and the Centers for Disease Control to start talking about masking and other restrictive measures once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy