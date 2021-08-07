STAMPS NOTES: Dickenson likes where group is at heading into Week 1

Averaging 26 rushing attempts per game is a heavy workload for any running back, let alone one with a 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame and a history of knee injuries. Yet, asked if he’d be OK with seeing that number reduced this year, Colorado’s Jarek Broussard smiled, puts his arms out, shrugged his shoulders and said, “I ain’t trippin’ off getting the ball because, I mean, obviously I would want the ball. But, we have a good room and it would be very beneficial to see more guys contribute to the team success.