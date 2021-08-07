STAMPS NOTES: Dickenson likes where group is at heading into Week 1
Dave Dickenson isn’t sure what the Toronto Argonauts are going to look like on the field. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. With a new coaching staff and a whole lot of new players, the Calgary Stampeders and their head coach just didn’t have much useful game-tape to break down as they prepared for their season opener against the Argos on Saturday evening (5 p.m., McMahon Stadium).www.wiartonecho.com
Comments / 0