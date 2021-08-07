Cancel
Platte County, NE

Cucumber bacterial wilt

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCucumbers are susceptible to a number of diseases. One of the most serious is bacterial wilt that leads to sudden wilting and death of vines. Bacterial wilt is caused by a bacteria transmitted to plants by striped and spotted cucumber beetles. Once infected, the bacteria grows within the vines clogging the xylem to prevent water movement in the plant.

