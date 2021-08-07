Knox County Purdue Extension

In July, a new invasive insect species was found in Switzerland County. This is near the Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio borders. The insect is called spotted lanternfly and is a major pest for many plants. It is native to China, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, and parts of India. The reason that this pest is a problem is because it has piercing-sucking mouthparts, so it sucks fluids out of plants. Specifically, fluid from leaf tissue, petioles of leaves, young shoots, branches, and trunks. These insects typically feed in large groups, so this extensive feeding results in oozing wounds and wilting and death of branches. The spotted lanternfly can feed on over 100 plant species, but is does have preference to the invasive tree of heaven, as well as grapevines. This insect can have a major impact on the grape, hop, orchard, and logging industries in our area. Some other common plants that it will feed on include Virginia creeper, willow, red maple, sugar maple, birch, lilac, tulip poplar, beech, sycamore, rose, apple, cherry, plum, and many more.