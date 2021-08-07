Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vincennes, IN

Generations

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program 2021 vouchers are still available. To be eligible for a voucher you much be over 60 prior to June 1, 2021; have a monthly income under $1,500; and be a resident of Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin or Pike counties. You may pick up applications...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Business
Vincennes, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Vincennes, IN
City
Dubois, IN
Vincennes, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
City
Knox, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Retirement#Vouchers#Fitness#Service Area#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Simple ways to celebrate Nature Day

July 28 marked World Nature Day, a day set aside each year to honor the conservation of our natural resources — things like trees, animals, water, and soil. And while it may sound like a herculean task, Michelle Smith, executive director of the Knox County Solid Waste Management District, believes conservation can start small, right in our own homes.
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Local briefs

Veteran businesswoman and banking executive Helen Seirp has been named the first Director of Strategic Relationships at the Pantheon: A Business and Innovation Theatre. Seirp will lead efforts to identify key partnerships in the region to collaborate and share resources with the Pantheon in its growing footprint in the business community of southwestern Indiana, according to a release issued by the co-working space on Tuesday.
Reserve, LAL'Observateur

Blessed to have generations of friendships

My great-granddaughter Addi’s best friend is Payton Monica. Over the past year, I’ve heard a lot about Payton. They were on the same softball team at Larayo this summer and are both in the fourth grade at St. Joan of Arc School. When returning from school the first day, Addi was so excited to tell everyone that she sits next to Payton.
Health Serviceswfxrtv.com

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency...
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
KidsWKRC

Local program keeps mothers fighting addiction with their babies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s not the usual formula for fighting addiction, but a program that keeps mothers and babies in treatment together is becoming a national model for success. The need for addiction services has continued to escalate as this pandemic, the opioid epidemic and much more collide. Perhaps no...
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Utility seemingly still in the running for $5 million grant

Vincennes may still be in the running for a piece of $100 million set aside for water infrastructure projects. Kirk Bouchie, general manager of Vincennes Water Utilities, told members of the Utilities Service Board last month that he was seeking a $5 million grant from the Indiana Finance Authority as it looks to divvy out $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds specifically set aside for water projects.
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

South Knox kicks off a new year

A new school year has brought a new kind of “normal” these days for students and teachers with the South Knox School Corp., but superintendent Tim Grove said things are off to a great start. “So far,” Grove said, “things have been running smoothly, and I’d say we’re off to...
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

Proceeds from Aiken Charity Horse Shows help support mental health services

The Aiken Horse Park Foundation presented Mental Health America of Aiken County with a $10,000 check donation from proceeds of the 2021 Aiken Charity Horse Shows. The Aiken Horse Park Foundation president, Jack Wetzel, and Aiken Charity Horse Shows co-chair, Shawna Dietrich, presented the check to Mental Health America of Aiken County executive director, Bonnie Anne Fulghum, and Mental Health America of Aiken County executive assistant, Savannah Maddox, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Mental Health America of Aiken County Nurture Home.
Protestsnews3lv.com

"My child, my choice" CCSD parents protest masks for K-12 students

With signs in hand, hundreds of CCSD parents gathered outside the district building Wednesday to protest mask guidelines. "We want our children in school without masks," said father Randall Hicks. Erin Phillips, president of group Power2Parent argued parents should choose to mask their child or not. "We really believe that...
AdvocacyVincennes Sun Commercial

Extending hope

A program currently in development at Hope’s Voice may soon increase the likelihood that local survivors of domestic violence will leave their abusers and seek the sanctuary they need. Animal Safe Haven, the idea of former Hope’s Voice intern Hannah Atwood, would allow survivors to flee their unsafe households without...
Maple Valley, WAVOICE of the Valley

A Bunch of Porcupines?

The German philosopher Schopenhauer compared the human race to a bunch of porcupines huddling together on a cold winter’s night. He said, “﻿The colder it gets outside, the more we huddle together for warmth; but the closer we get to one another, the more we hurt one another with our sharp quills. And in the lonely night of earth’s winter eventually we begin to drift apart and wander out on our own and freeze to death in our loneliness.﻿”
Advocacysrqmagazine.com

Resilient Retreat Scales Up to Support the Community with Trauma Care

First responders, medical professionals, teachers and nonprofit employees that often witness trauma in the workplace are continually and commonly reporting higher levels of burnout, stress, and demoralization—all factors that take tolls on the mind and body. And the prolonged pandemic isn't helping—increasingly impacting those on the frontline. Community surveys report that 50 percent of our first responders/helping professionals are experiencing 'compassion fatigue' in our community, and 74.6% noted their job has been harder since COVID-19.
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Grayson anniversary

David and Sharon Grayson of Vincennes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner with close family and friends. The couple was married Aug. 15, 1971, in Princeton. The former Sharon Weist, Mrs. Grayson is the daughter of the late Clayton and Mary Weist. She was the supervisor for...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Knox Economic Development, continues rebranding effort, launches new website

Knox County Indiana Economic Development is sporting a new name — and now a new website, too. Two months ago, the organization — formerly the Knox County Development Corp. (KCDC) — officially began the process of rebranding it self and approved the use of a new logo for the first time in years. With that then in hand, creators with TD Advertising in Columbus moved into the final stage of developing a new website to go with it.
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Knox County Purdue Extension

In July, a new invasive insect species was found in Switzerland County. This is near the Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio borders. The insect is called spotted lanternfly and is a major pest for many plants. It is native to China, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, and parts of India. The reason that this pest is a problem is because it has piercing-sucking mouthparts, so it sucks fluids out of plants. Specifically, fluid from leaf tissue, petioles of leaves, young shoots, branches, and trunks. These insects typically feed in large groups, so this extensive feeding results in oozing wounds and wilting and death of branches. The spotted lanternfly can feed on over 100 plant species, but is does have preference to the invasive tree of heaven, as well as grapevines. This insect can have a major impact on the grape, hop, orchard, and logging industries in our area. Some other common plants that it will feed on include Virginia creeper, willow, red maple, sugar maple, birch, lilac, tulip poplar, beech, sycamore, rose, apple, cherry, plum, and many more.
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

'How are we going to do this again?'

Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a new series looking back on the last year of the pandemic. We will re-visit some of the people we spoke to a year ago, just as COVID-19 began to bear down on Knox County, to see how they’re lives have changed. Up next, the dynamic duo, county health officer Dr. Alan Stewart and COVID-19 nurse Betty Lankford.

Comments / 0

Community Policy