Sanchez’s addiction to golf pays off with first pro tournament win

There were times when the struggle almost got the best of him. After years of pushing that proverbial boulder uphill, Santa Fe’s Marty Sanchez — a self-described golf addict named after an uncle whose name is on the city’s municipal golf course — won his first tournament as a professional player. He carded a three-day total of 17-under to win the Las Vegas Open Championship, a tournament held July 28-30 at TPC Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nev.