Santa Fe, NM

Sanchez’s addiction to golf pays off with first pro tournament win

By Will Webber wwebber@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were times when the struggle almost got the best of him. After years of pushing that proverbial boulder uphill, Santa Fe’s Marty Sanchez — a self-described golf addict named after an uncle whose name is on the city’s municipal golf course — won his first tournament as a professional player. He carded a three-day total of 17-under to win the Las Vegas Open Championship, a tournament held July 28-30 at TPC Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nev.

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

