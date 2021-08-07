Cancel
Ruckersville, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $317,000

Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't want to miss this "turn key," two level home in Oxford Hills! Open concept floor plan in this well appointed layout of 3 Br/2.5 Ba and 2 car garage has plenty of room for family and friends to gather. Room to expand in the OVERSIZED unfinished basement which includes rough in plumbing and walk out access to huge backyard. Built in 2019, this almost new home includes island in the kitchen perfect for meal prep and homework, and a master bedroom with walk-in closets and en-suite bath. Plenty of spacious bedrooms on the second floor. All appliances are included! Easy drive to UVA, NGIC, MJH, and Charlottesville Airport. Local dining/shopping within minutes.

