For quite some time now, manufacturers have been carefully watching and planning for workforce changes as baby boomers and other older employees decide to retire. According to a study by The Manufacturing Institute, the vast majority (78 percent) of companies indicated that they were “very or somewhat” concerned about the impending aging workforce exodus. More concerning, however, is the concurrent brain drain that accompanies those retirements. For those companies who aren’t yet ready to deal with this pressing issue (or maybe are in the process of addressing it), the following numbers, courtesy of the Panopto Workplace Knowledge and Productivity Report, paint a dire picture: