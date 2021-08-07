Cancel
Energy Industry

Renewables power economic opportunity

Williston Daily Herald
 3 days ago

It is no secret that North Dakota is a rural state, which is a blessing for our 760,000 residents, and ensuring the economic success and sustainability of our state involves wind power generation. I have experienced firsthand the implications that come with being a rural state – unfortunately some businesses are deterred from locating or expanding here, which has limited economic growth.

www.willistonherald.com

