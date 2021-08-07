Cancel
Davidson, NC

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,490,000

Independent Tribune
 6 days ago

Another much sought after Estate home being built by Award Winning builder Alan Simonini Homes. Narrow Passage offers 37 of it's 59 acres as "designated conservation" space w/fields, streams & protected wetlands. A short bike or walk to River Run, Davidson College & Davidson Town Center. This Transitional style Open Concept home offers a warm & tasteful mix of Brick, Fiber Cement & Shingle exterior finishes to welcome you in. Open Kitchen, Dining and Great Room space. Great Room w/beamed ceilings and fpl. Off the Great Room is a covered Terrace w/a 2nd fpl which allows for add'l. entertaining space. Main level Flex space can be utilized as an office. Owner's Suite w/adjoining luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Spacious Laundry room and Mudroom along with a 3 car garage; complete the main level. THe upper level holds 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a Bonus Room and a Loft for added living space. Walk in attic storage as well. Everything you have come to expect in a Simonini built home.

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

