5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,490,000

Name: Karen Akpan, husband Sylvester Akpan, and son, Aiden Akpan. Location: We are full-time digital nomads and live around the US in our RV. At the start of the pandemic in February 2020, my family and I decided to make a big life change. In an effort to travel the U.S., spend more time together, and pay down the student loans and consumer debt that my husband and I accumulated, we sold our family’s home and bought an RV off Facebook Marketplace to opt for a full-time life on the road to save money and travel. We spent about two months renovating our RV to make it home, and officially hit the road full time in May 2020.