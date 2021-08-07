Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Local healthcare worker urges community members to get vaccinated

By Orko Manna
8newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was just a lot of suspense, a lot of worry. You think of the worst,” said Reynaldo Herrera who is from Las Vegas and filled with fear over the past several weeks, after he nearly lost his close friend Hugo to the coronavirus. “He got COVID about two months...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Vaccinations#Las Vegas#The Pulmonology Group Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Mormon leaders urge members to mask up and get vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints renewed its prior calls to members to get a COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks in public gatherings Thursday. Church leaders said in a statement that available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective and urged members to help limit […]
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Governor Mills Announces All Maine Health Care Workers Must Be Vaccinated By October 1

In a Maine CDC briefing Thursday afternoon, Governor Janet Mills announced that all licensed health care workers in Maine must get vaccinated by October 1. The requirement comes from the Maine DHHS and the Maine CDC under existing law to require certain vaccinations of people who work in health care settings. Any individual employed by a hospital, multi-level health care facility, home health agency, nursing facility, residential care facility, intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities, emergency medical service organization or dental practice that is licensed by the State of Maine, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 1. The only exemptions that are allowed are for medical reasons.
EducationKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

VCU Health to require COVID vaccinations

Faced with mounting evidence of the threat posed by the COVID-19 delta variant, and reviewing feedback from thousands of team members, VCU Health has decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for all VCU Health System team members and contractors, with few exceptions. The decision aligns the university and its health system...
Otter Tail County, MNpelicanrapidspress.com

COVID-19 impact survey continues by Otter Tail Public Health

Otter Tail County Public Health is conducting a survey to better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted area communities. The purpose of this survey is to gather community perspectives on COVID-19 impacts on general health, access to health care, mental health, social health and financial health. Participation in this survey is voluntary. Participants may choose to skip any question or end the survey at any point with no consequences. Participation in this survey will not change current or future services received from Otter Tail County.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Community health centers in the limelight this week

Aug. 8 -14 marks National Health Center Week. This annual event shines a bright light on the services and impact that Community Health Centers across the nation have on their communities—this years theme is The Chemistry for Strong Communities. Throughout this week we will be offering a myriad of activities...
Quay County, NMQuay County Sun

Quay County Health Council to hold mental health first aid training

The Quay County Health Council will offer a virtual mental health first aid training session next month. "The pandemic has brought to light the need for mental health support for many in our communities,” Brenda Bishop, Quay County Health Council Coordinator said. This course will be on Sept. 17 and...
Alabama Stategulfcoastnewstoday.com

Joint statement from several of Alabama’s statewide healthcare organizations urges people to get COVID-19 vaccination

We know you are all tired of COVID, and so are we. No one wants this pandemic to end more than the organizations listed below. If you are vaccinated, you probably feel like you have done your part and are ready for the world to return to normal. If you are unvaccinated, you are likely stressed due to repeated calls for you to be vaccinated. We recognize that your decision to remain unvaccinated is deeply personal and based on real questions and concerns.
La Crosse County, WILa Crosse Tribune

Mayo community forum to discuss delta variant, vaccination and rise in COVID cases

As coronavirus cases rise and new strains emerge, Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a community forum Thursday featuring three local experts. “COVID-19 and the Delta Variant: What You Need to Know” will be held online via Zoom from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, with information on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the importance of vaccination and the dangers of delta.
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County Leaders Promote Back to School Vaccine Incentives and COVID-19 Safety

Yesterday, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by local leaders and community members to promote vaccinations for students heading back to school buildings. To date, nearly 79% of Howard County residents 12-17 have received at least one vaccine dose, and approximately 71% are fully vaccinated. The Health Department also unveiled public service announcements aimed at encouraging all eligible residents to get vaccinated. Photos from the event can be found here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy