Stanardsville, VA

2 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $300,000

Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow! The ultimate getaway while staying just 10 minutes to Main Street Stanardsville! This 2017 built secluded cabin on almost 11 acres gives the perfect blend of peace, privacy, nature, and of course, STUNNING views! Open concept living/kitchen/dining which leads out to a massive 8x28 covered deck to enjoy the views and relax your cares away. Firepit and built-in BBQ grill already in place for you. There's also a full bath on the main level. The second floor has two bedrooms, each with their own private entrance to the 2nd level 8X16 covered deck, as well as another full bath. Each bedroom has its own temperature controls as does the main living space. As a special treat, the pull-down stairs leads to a cozy finished nook with window. Cabin can convey fully furnished as well! See the Matterport 3D tour for a wonderful virtual walkthrough.

