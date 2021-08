Sometimes it takes a fight to get things going. Sometimes the Emotions that flow and the Confidence that can come from knowing that your teammates have your back can be the catalyst to launch a team into the next level. Seeing reports that QB Daniel Jones, wearing his Red Jersey was at the bottom of that pile and understanding that he probably shouldn't be, but not apologizing for having being there tells me and more importantly his teammates that, he's a leader that they can fall in line behind him and perhaps Danny Dimes has arrived.