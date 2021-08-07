Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Easy home décor ideas to boost happiness and wellbeing

By Emily Brooks
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you design your way to better mental wellbeing? A freshly decorated room or the comfort of being surrounded by treasured personal objects are obvious mood-lifters – but research also suggests there is a defined recipe for interiors that can make us feel better, healthier and more productive. For Joy...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Wellbeing#Mental Health#Home Office#Studio L#The Royal Institute#Ori House#Moretti Interior Design#Circad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

5 Common Bathroom Items That Are Probably Taking Up Precious Counter Space (Including Your Toothbrush!)

Your bathroom is a sanctuary. It’s where you get ready for the day, unwind from stressful moments, and answer the call of nature. It’s also where you store so many essentials, from toothbrushes to serums to hair tools and accessories. However, these essentials can start to take over precious bathroom counter space if you’re not careful, and if you live in a smaller space, you’ll know that every inch counts.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

9 Laundry Tips That Prove Vinegar Is Liquid Magic

Believe it or not, vinegar is a cleaning powerhouse — especially when it comes to doing the laundry. Vinegar is an all-natural (not to mention, inexpensive) solution for softening water, pre-treating stains, and enhancing regular store-bought laundry detergents. It’s also safe to use in both high-efficiency and standard machines. So, wash away your worries with these need-to-know laundry tips.
Interior DesignFast Company

8 home decor upgrades that are easy and affordable

I love the blank slate of a new apartment, but as a renter there are two major rules when redecorating. First: The changes have to be temporary. (I want my security deposit back.) Second: They have to be relatively inexpensive. (There’s a reason I want that security deposit back.) Luckily,...
Designarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Custom & Sustainable Ocean-Inspired Art by Kevin Haley Will Instantly Elevate Your Home Décor

Stepping into Maya-Xel in Tulum or Play del Carmen is to be transported to a nautical wonderland. The brainchild of artist Kevin Haley, Maya-Xel is a multipurpose art and lighting décor store, marine museum and coffee shop. For the past 20 years, Haley has married his passions for art and marine conservation by crafting sustainable, ocean-inspired art from hand-picked seashells to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces that can be discovered both in person and online.
Lifestylevivaglammagazine.com

Staycation Ideas – Deal with Boredom at Home!

Going abroad for your holidays is fun, but very often, it is not possible. Many people decide to spend their free time at home, whether it be due to financial issues, the pandemic, or any other reason. And if you are one of those people, you probably know how challenging it can be to fight boredom during a staycation.
HealthThrive Global

How To Boost Your Self-Confidence In 3 Easy Ways

Do you want to learn how to boost your self-confidence?. Your sense of confidence affects how you live your life even in the simplest ways. When you’re a confident person, it’s easier to trust your judgment, make good decisions, and develop healthy relationships. But when you lack confidence, you feel...
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Leaf Home Decor Ideas

Do you love leaves when it comes to home decor? If you don’t have time to look after a forest in your indoor area, but still want to enjoy the feel of leaves, then you can do so. Here are some leaf home decor ideas. Put a Beautiful Green Leaf...
Skin CareTelegraph

Consumers look to 'happy scents' to boost mood post-pandemic

Few things are as satisfying as discovering a new scent that speaks to your soul and it seems fragrance fanatics aren't the only ones to concur. Since the start of 2020, average daily perfume sales online have increased by 77 percent, as consumers sought to escape the constraints of multiple lockdowns and found virtual inspiration through discovering new fragrances, say luxe niche fragrance ecommerce platform Parfum Muse. And in the post-lockdown world, scent is continuing to reign supreme.
Home & Gardendiyinspired.com

Recycled Craft Ideas for Your Home

Do you have newspaper, old CD’s or DVD’s, or extra tiles laying around the house? This video round up of five creative recycled craft ideas for your home is perfect for you! In this video, you will learn how to make:. Colorful Abstract Alcohol Ink Coasters. Recycled CD and DVD...
Lifestylewomansday.com

54 Easy Pumpkin Painting Ideas That Adults and Kids Will Love

Of course, carving pumpkins is a classic (and fun!) Halloween activity. But let's get real: Not only do you have to clean up all those sticky pumpkin guts after you're done carving your masterpiece, you also have to worry about keeping little fingers intact if you're carving with kids (not to mention carved pumpkins only last for a week, at best). So this year, skip all that by painting your pumpkins instead.
San Diego, CASD Entertainer Magazine

Making the Old West New: Southwest Inspired Home Décor Ideas

If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, you know its history is part of its culture. If you went to school here, you probably did a mission project. If you walk the streets of downtown, you’ll see buildings like the Whaley House Museum or La Casa de Estudillo. And all of this history calls to mind one thing: the Old West.
Interior DesignPopular Mechanics

25 of the Best Paint Colors for Small Rooms

Ask interior designers how to make a small room look bigger, and you’ll get a lot of different answers—especially when it comes to paint. Some swear that using one of the best white paint colors is the only way to go because your walls will reflect light, which can make your space feel more open and airy. Other designers will encourage you to try a darker or bolder color like one of these best blue paint colors or best green paint colors. Their reasoning: Darker colors can help create a perception of depth, which can also make a room feel larger than it really is.
Home & Gardenbasinlife.com

Easy & Cheap Ways to Improve Your Home

The home improvement sector is one of the most durable in recent history. Combined with the do-it-yourself movement and economic downturns over the last decade, it continues to soar. It’s so powerful that the industry is estimated to make half a trillion dollars by 2024. This doesn’t mean every home...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Three easy ways to work smarter from home

There’s been a strange paradox in the last twelve months that it might take a Greek philosopher to help us understand. What can Aristotle teach us about a year characterised by athleisure gear and endless takeaway deliveries? Well, Aristotle felt that time was a measure of change, and, as a result, the experience of it could be wildly varied. If you’ve found yourself finally catching up with friends in the last few weeks with a sense of disbelief that it’s been more than a year since you saw them last, then you’re experiencing this. So little change has happened in our private lives that time feels brief when we reflect on it. The paradox is that in the world of work the way we do our job has so fundamentally transformed that it feels like there’s been eight lifetimes change since last March. Most of us can remember Zoom calls that seem like they’ve lasted a month on their own.
Behind Viral VideosApartment Therapy

TikTok’s Simple Hack On How to Save Money While Shopping For Home Décor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to styling your home, it’s always a good idea to be on the lookout for some cost-cutting tips and tricks. From saving money on your gallery wall to easy money-saving changes that will also make your kitchen a much more sustainable and efficient space, there are plenty of simple ways you can save a couple of dollars while sprucing up your home.
Interior DesignInhabitat.com

Studio. O. creates minimalist oasis in the heart of Warsaw

Even the smallest space should feel like home, so while planning a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city, this project focused on giving a small apartment a big aesthetic and natural appeal. This was achieved through multiple cultural influences, a passion for connecting indoor with outdoor spaces and redefining what the space can provide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy