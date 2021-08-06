Cancel
Hospital in Kirk Cousins' Hometown Cuts Ties With Vikings QB Over Vaccine Stance

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospital in Kirk Cousins' hometown of Holland, Mich. has severed its relationship with the Vikings quarterback over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. One day after Cousins essentially doubled down on his anti-vaccine position at a press conference, Holland Hospital decided to cut ties with him. The former Holland Christian High School and Michigan State star had a partnership with the hospital's sports medicine department dating back to 2017.

NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLESPN

Unvaccinated Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins vows to follow COVID-19 protocols

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins vowed to follow the NFL's COVID-19 protocols to avoid contracting the virus or being deemed a close contact ahead of returning to practice Thursday after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cousins and quarterback Nate Stanley were subjected to the league's COVID-19...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Larry Fitzgerald Is Still An Option For the Vikings

There are certain topics that seem to be on a never-ending repeat cycle with the Minnesota Vikings. No matter the year or the team, fans find themselves discussing the offensive line, the kicking situation, and the Kirk Cousins contract. It may not be the top of the list, but another...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Cousins And Jackson Are Embarassing The Quarterback Profession

After both the Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson offered different reasons to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, Doug Gottlieb can't quite figure out why both players can't see the inherent benefits in getting vaccinated prior to the upcoming season, given that the best ability in the NFL is availability!
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rookie WR Could Be on Roster Bubble

For those in the group foreseeing the sure-fire addition of Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the 53-man roster of the Minnesota Vikings, perhaps it’s time to hedge bets. A wide receiver from the University of Iowa drafted in April, the 5th-Round Smith-Marsette seems like the type of player that will make the team. Yet this year, the Vikings are experiencing several wide receivers making an impact at training camp.
NFLNational football post

Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive, Kirk Cousins close contact

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, NFL Network reported, as three of the team’s QBs were out for Saturday’s practice, including starter Kirk Cousins. Fellow quarterback Nate Stanley also was out of Saturday’s practice, with NFL Network adding that Cousins is a “high-risk close...
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Returning to practice

Cousins has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list for Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. As expected, Cousins will rejoin his teammates after missing five days. He was a close contact of rookie QB Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and remains out of action Thursday. The third-round pick may eventually be a threat to Cousins, but the 33-year-old is safe for the time being and even has guaranteed base salaries for the final two years (2021-22) of his contract.
NFLKNOX News Radio

Cousins returns to Vikings QB room after quarantine

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. He completed the NFL’s required five-day quarantine for unvaccinated players deemed a high-risk close contact with an infected person. The Vikings also activated Nate Stanley to bring their quarterback cadre close to full strength after a tenuous stretch of practices. Rookie Kellen Mond tested positive and remains on the reserve list away from the team. The absence of Cousins, Mond and Stanley left Jake Browning as the only quarterback on Saturday. Browning is vaccinated.

