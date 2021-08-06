Hospital in Kirk Cousins' Hometown Cuts Ties With Vikings QB Over Vaccine Stance
A hospital in Kirk Cousins' hometown of Holland, Mich. has severed its relationship with the Vikings quarterback over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. One day after Cousins essentially doubled down on his anti-vaccine position at a press conference, Holland Hospital decided to cut ties with him. The former Holland Christian High School and Michigan State star had a partnership with the hospital's sports medicine department dating back to 2017.www.yardbarker.com
