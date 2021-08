Conor Swail Irish Showjumper says numerous American eventers promptly concede that arena Jumping is their most fragile stage. However the present award victors. From nations like France, Germany, and Great Britain. All seem as though they could stroll into a Jumper ring and not show up awkwardly. Some top U.S. eventers, for example, 2018 World Equestrian Games contenders Lauren Kieffer and Will Coleman, are delightful show Jumpers, yet in general, our abilities are a long way behind those of different nations. It's time we Americans investigate the mirror and set the bar higher for ourselves, Conor Swail Irish Showjumper observed.