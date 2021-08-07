Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kannapolis, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $400,000

mooresvilletribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Watch Virtual Tour! A new built 2 story single family home in Kannapolis! 4bed 3 bath home. Corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Great and quiet neighborhood. Friendly neighbors and great community. Nearby parks & pool with good amenities. Rocking chair front porch and open floor plan inside. Kitchen equipped with large island, bar seating, breakfast area, granite countertops, pantry, SS appliances, gas stove, wall oven + microwave, & plenty of cabinets for storage. Loft and spacious bedrooms. Master suite features tray ceiling, ceiling fan, luxurious bath w/ garden tub, double sinks, walk-in closet, & glass shower. Covered backyard patio. *Note: Master bathroom and downstairs bathroom have brand new 17" toilets. Brand new upright freezer in garage. We do not expect it to be on the market for long so come check it out before it's too late! HURRY!

mooresvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kannapolis, NC
Real Estate
Kannapolis, NC
Business
City
Kannapolis, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Walk In Closet#Bedroom Home#Home Sold#Hprea#Watch Virtual Tour#Ss Appliances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy