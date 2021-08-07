Tories need a green plan that makes energy clean, plentiful and, yes, cheap

This week’s United Nations climate change report was, in a word, climactic. Change your ways, world, or your days are numbered. Critics have and will continue to question just how much fossil fuels have contributed to weather fluctuations. The report notes, for instance, that average global temperatures would have gone up even more if not for the tempering effect of all the pollution from fossil fuels. As the Reuters news service reported, “even as societies move away from fossil fuels, temperatures will be pushed up again by the loss of the airborne pollutants that come with them and currently reflect away some of the sun’s heat.”