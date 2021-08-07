Cancel
Tories need a green plan that makes energy clean, plentiful and, yes, cheap

An air of unreality surrounds Britain’s climate agenda. Wild targets are set; it is unclear how we will get there; the costs go undiscussed on the assumption that consumers are happy to bite the bullet. This was reflected in Boris Johnson’s joke that pit closures in the 1980s gave Britain a “big early start” in the war on carbon. The Left feigned outrage, but shouldn’t they hate coal? The work was dangerous, the product highly polluting.

