The importance of yielding randomness on blockchains

Generation of random numbers is a central problem for many applications in the field of information processing, including, e.g., cryptography, in classical and quantum regime, but also mathematical modeling, Monte Carlo methods, gambling and many others. Both, the quality of the randomness and efficiency of the random numbers generation process are crucial for the most of these applications. Software produced pseudorandom bit sequences, though sufficiently quick, do not fulfill required randomness quality demands. Hence, the physical hardware methods are intensively developed to generate truly random number sequences for information processing and electronic security application. In the present paper we discuss the idea of the quantum random number generators. We also present a variety of tests utilized to assess the quality of randomness of generated bit sequences. In the experimental part we apply such tests to assess and compare two quantum random number generators, PQ4000KSI (of company ComScire US) and JUR01 (constructed in Wroclaw University of Science and Technology upon the project of The National Center for Research and Development) as well as a pseudorandom generator from the Mathematica Wolfram package. Finally, we present our new prototype of fully operative miniaturized quantum random generator JUR02 producing a random bit sequence with velocity of 1 Mb/s, which successfully passed standard tests of randomness quality (like NIST and Dieharder tests). We also shortly discuss our former concept of an entanglement-based quantum random number generator protocol with unconditionally secure public randomness verification.