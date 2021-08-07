Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

By DAISY NGUYEN and NOAH BERGER
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b31os_0bKZemLF00

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes.

The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It had engulfed an area larger than the size of New York City.

It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

Wind-driven flames destroyed dozens of homes and most of Greenville's downtown on Wednesday and Thursday, and also heavily damaged Canyondam, a hamlet with a population of about three dozen people. The fire reached Chester but crews managed to protect homes and businesses there, officials said.

Charlene Mays kept her gas station in Chester open as long as she could, telling weary firefighters not to apologize for the trail of ash their boots left on the floor. But when the small town on the northwest shore of Lake Almanor lost power, Mays decided it was time for her to leave.

She ran home to grab a box of valuables, including her husband's class ring and some jewelry. The smoke was so thick it was hard to breathe. Chunks of ash broke apart as they hit the ground, making a sound like broken glass.

That was two days ago. Since then, Mays has been living in the parking lot of Lassen College in Susanville. Her husband stayed behind to maintain some water tanks firefighters were using. It’s just her, a miniature pinscher chihuahua named Jedidiah and a pit bull named Bear.

Her home was still standing on Friday but her fate was bound with the direction of the wind. She wasn't alone.

“I’ve got probably 30 of my regular customers right here,” she said.

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, now spans an area of 679 square miles (1,760 square kilometers) and was just 21% contained. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Weather at the fire site was expected to have higher humidity and calmer winds Saturday with temperatures topping 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) instead of the 40-mph (64-kph) gusts and triple-digit highs recorded earlier in the week.

Still, the blaze and its neighboring fires, within a couple hundred miles of each other, posed an ongoing threat.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Near Klamath National Forest, firefighters kept an eye on small communities that were ordered evacuated in the path of the Antelope Fire, which earlier had thrown up flames 100 feet (30 meters) high as it blackened bone-dry grass, brush and timber. It was just 20% contained.

Further northwest, some 500 homes scattered in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest remained threatened by the Monument Fire and others by the McFarland Fire, both started by lightning storms last week, fire officials said.

About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded about a third of the River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed nearly 90 homes and other buildings. Evacuations for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted Friday. Three people, including a firefighter, were injured, authorities said.

Dale Huber walked into the fire zone Friday to check on his brother’s home, which was reduced to rubble.

“It used to be a bunch of cool stuff, and now it’s just trash,” Huber said. “You can’t fix it. We can tear it out and start over again or run away. I think he’s decided he wants to rebuild here.”

Smoke from the fires blanketed central California and western Nevada, causing air quality to deteriorate to very unhealthy levels. Air quality advisories extended through the San Joaquin Valley and as far west as the San Francisco Bay Area, where residents were urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

California is on track to surpass last year, which had the worst fire season in recent recorded state history. Since the start of the year, more than 6,000 blazes have destroyed more than 1,260 square miles (3,260 square kilometers) of land — more than triple the losses for the same period in 2020, according to state fire figures.

California’s raging wildfires were among more than 100 large, active fires burning across 14 states, mostly in the West where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

___

Nguyen reported from Oakland, California. Associated Press writers Adam Beam in Sacramento, Terry Chea in Colfax, California, Christopher Weber and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Greenville, CA
City
Colfax, CA
Local
California Government
Greenville, CA
Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Lightning Storms#Wildland Fire#Extreme Weather#Californians#The Dixie Fire#Canyondam#Lassen College#Klamath National Forest#The Mcfarland Fire#Placer#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StatePosted by
WDBO

Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California

LAME DEER, Mont. — (AP) — Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland and victims of a California blaze returned to their incinerated town even as the region faced another round of dangerous weather. Firefighters and residents scrambled to save hundreds of homes as flames continued to advance on...
AgriculturePosted by
WDBO

Fires charring range set up ranchers for hardship in US West

LAME DEER, Mont. — (AP) — Wildfires tearing through Montana and elsewhere in the U.S. West are devouring vast rangeland areas that cattle ranchers depend upon, setting the stage for a potential shortage of pasture as the hot, dry summer grinds on. On the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, firefighters and...
Portland, ORPosted by
WDBO

Northwest heat wave: Volunteers get water to the vulnerable

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Volunteers scrambled to hand out water, portable fans, popsicles and information about cooling shelters Thursday to homeless people living in isolated encampments on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon, as the Pacific Northwest sweated through a heat wave gripping the normally temperate region. Authorities trying to...
California StatePosted by
WDBO

California officials seek woman seen feeding platter of meat to coyote

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities in California are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly fed wild coyotes in San Francisco. A recent photo snapped by officials with San Francisco Animal Care and Control shows the woman allegedly holding a platter of raw meat in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights Park, KTVU reported.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

EXPLAINER: 5 takeaways from the release of 2020 census data

The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Census data sets up redistricting fight over growing suburbs

The once-a-decade battle over redistricting is set to be a showdown over the suburbs, as new census data released Thursday showed rapid growth around the some of the nation's largest cities and shrinking population in many rural counties. From Texas to Florida, some of the biggest gains came in states...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: San Francisco mandates vaccination if indoors

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against coronavirus for indoor activities, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Mayor London Breed made the announcement Thursday, saying it is needed to protect the health of workers, customers and the city overall. The move is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City’s mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WDBO

Jenner campaign: No book, TV deals in works tied to recall

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner kicked off a monthlong campaign tour Thursday in her bid to become California’s next governor and raised fresh questions about her motive for entering the contest. The former Olympian and reality TV personality sidestepped questions about whether she had lined up any lucrative...
Havana, FLPosted by
WDBO

Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm

HAVANA — (AP) — Tropical depression Fred headed for a drenching of Cuba and the Bahamas on Thursday on a forecast track that would carry it toward South Florida as a tropical storm by Saturday. The main threat to the U.S. appeared to be heavy rains affecting Florida and parts...
EconomyPosted by
WDBO

Kansas City Southern rejects new bid from Canadian Pacific

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Kansas City Southern railroad is trying to keep its $33.6 billion merger with Canadian National on track by rejecting a competing $31 billion bid from rival Canadian Pacific earlier this week. Kansas City Southern said Thursday that its board unanimously decided to continue backing Canadian...
Havana, FLPosted by
WDBO

Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida

HAVANA — (AP) — Tropical depression Fred was slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status sometime on Friday, forecasters said. The system was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba in the early morning hours and was on a forecast track that would carry it toward South Florida by Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Census data: US is diversifying, white population shrinking

No racial or ethnic group dominates for those under age 18, and white people declined in numbers for the first time on record in the overall U.S. population as the Hispanic and Asian populations boomed this past decade, according to the 2020 census data. The figures released Thursday by the...
Brownsville, TXPosted by
WDBO

Migrants find themselves stranded abroad by new US policy

EL CEIBO, Guatemala — (AP) — Shortly after crossing the border in south Texas with her 5-year-old daughter, Karla Leiva of Honduras found herself on a chartered U.S. government flight, learning midair that she was headed to the provincial capital of Villahermosa in southern Mexico. Authorities there put her on a bus to Mexico's southern border and on Thursday she sat on the patio of a migrant shelter in a remote Guatemalan border town.

Comments / 0

Community Policy