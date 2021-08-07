Upcycling Product Guides

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRepurposeful Instructions from IKEA can be found in beginner, intermediate and advanced booklets so that customers can create their own upcycling projects at home with the items they already own. The free-to-download guides from IKEA Canada help to give products creative new purposes that they weren't originally intended for. An example of this is the iconic FRAKTA shopping bag, which can be used to create a hanging garden. Those who want quick and easy upcycling projects can start with small items like cleaning caddies and planters, then move on to advanced repurposing projects using cabinets.

Sustainability & Upcycling

Over the years, I have become more conscious of how much waste one can produce. Purchasing based on needs not wants. When I decide to purchase, I base it on all aspects of the product: the price, material/ingredients used to how it’s sourced, take into account the way the product is produced, ethically & sustainably made, to the end product and packaging used (upcycle friendly & recyclable). It's everyone's ability to become more aware of one’s rubbish.
