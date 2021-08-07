Upcycling Product Guides
Repurposeful Instructions from IKEA can be found in beginner, intermediate and advanced booklets so that customers can create their own upcycling projects at home with the items they already own. The free-to-download guides from IKEA Canada help to give products creative new purposes that they weren't originally intended for. An example of this is the iconic FRAKTA shopping bag, which can be used to create a hanging garden. Those who want quick and easy upcycling projects can start with small items like cleaning caddies and planters, then move on to advanced repurposing projects using cabinets.www.trendhunter.com
