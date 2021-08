There is something unsettling, of course, about Monday's news that Texas and Oklahoma notified the Big 12 that neither intends to renew its Grant of Rights with the league when it expires after the 2024-25 athletic seasons and today's news that the Longhorns and Sooners have applied for membership in the SEC. Immediately you worry about what this means to the future of the conference as well as the eight teams that currently remain underneath the roof and between the walls that could start to wobble, fracture and crumble any moment now. There can be some optimism within that discouraging scenario, though, knowing that the mood may change if and when you think about how your school escapes that hazardous and unharmonious situation. Life will be better on the other side of the structure.