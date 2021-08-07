Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $560,000

Arizona Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful and modern home in Presidio in the Pines! This townhouse was the model for the development and has so many upgrades! Gorgeous kitchen with white raised panel cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Livingroom has a very cozy fireplace. Master bedroom suite is large with a huge walk-in closet and has a balcony to relax and enjoy amazing views of the San Francisco Peaks. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious too! There is a big loft upstairs perfect for a game room or office. This home features central air!! Oversized 2-car garage equipped with extra storage and a built-in safe. Amazing location close to trails and parks. Short drive to downtown and only 1.3 miles to NAU.Private Remarks: Vacant. Use showing time.

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Business
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Peaks#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Howard County, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6262 Winters Lane

Wonderful opportunity to call this stunning colonial in Howard County, yours! The moment you enter you will notice how pristine this home really is. Open floor plan with kitchen at the center. Kitchen includes, recessed lighting, wine fridge, double wall oven , stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets, under mount kitchen sink, tile backsplash and large island for entertaining. The french doors in the living room open up to the large back deck that overlooks the fenced in yard. As you make your way upstairs you will notice hardwood floors, crown molding, new paint and carpeting. Vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom with attached bathroom. All bathrooms have been remodeled within the past 2 years. The basement includes a kitchen with a full bath and has endless possibilities; possible in law quarters, or keep it for yourself and make the downstairs your work space. The same amount of detail was applied to the exterior; new siding, new roof, freshly painted front door, updated landscaping and new shutters. Other features include, new HVAC with 10 year warranty, wired for smart home features, new steps leading to back deck and much more. Schedule your showing today!
Atlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

Spectacular designed home. First floor all cathedral ceilings which give you a great bright and airy filling. The seller did up grated this model by adding off the kitchen a large room as siting or extra dining room, with a lot of windows and sliding door to the patio. The kitchen all open space with central Island. also a beautiful living room. TV room, and extra sitting room/office. Large Powder room. Second floor has 4 large bed rooms and 2 full bath. The master bed room is very spacious, walking closet, Bath with a Jacuzzi and shower. Full basement w/added eight for future finishing. located in private cull de sac. Chandelier is excluded in the sale.
Scottsdale, AZAZFamily

Hilltop Scottsdale home comes with $100K in cash for new pool

A home on a private hilltop in Scottsdale is on the market for $3.3 million. The home was custom-built in 2007 and includes a massive master suite, 3 en-suite guestrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, bonus/game room, two kitchen islands, full bar and an elevator. The home does not have a pool, but the seller will provide $100,000 to the buyer to add a pool/spa. For more information about this property contact Mimi Sadeghi with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Take a look at these homes for sale in Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Central Corridor Complete Remodel in Pristine Location with over $200K in upgrades, 3 large bedrooms, plus den & 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with
Vail, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

You Could Own This Exclusive Vail Smart Home for $18.9 Million

Welcome to the future. This Vail, Colorado home will have you feeling like you belong on the set of the iconic television show, The Jetsons when you step foot inside. This $18.9 million home listed on Realtor has all the latest technology to make your life easier and more luxurious. One of the most impressive features of this home is not located in the living space, rather in the garage. Upon entering the garage through the single-stall garage door in your vehicle, a fully automated car slide will move your vehicle to the left, providing another space to store your second vehicle.
Gardeningalextimes.com

Homes: Homes is where the flowers are

It is no secret that flowers make people feel good, and studies show that living with flowers can reduce stress levels, ease depression and promote compassion, among many other health and wellness benefits. With so much summer fun to be enjoyed outside, it’s easy to find beauty all around us. The positive effects are countless, so why not bring some of the season’s bounty inside to liven up your kitchen counter, dining room table or anywhere else you like.
Mesa, AZArizona Daily Sun

Facebook constructing solar-powered data center in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Facebook is building a data center in metro Phoenix that will use only renewable energy, the company announced Thursday. Once completed, the facility in Mesa “will represent an investment of more than $800 million and will support approximately 100 jobs," Facebook said in a statement. The...
Arizona StateArizona Daily Sun

Ask a Ranger: Arizona Tree Farmer of the Year

From 1968 until 1982, a little old lady lived in a big stone house four miles down Woody Mountain Road, southwest of Flagstaff. She was Frances Burt McAllister, one of Flagstaff’s most beloved philanthropists. But before she became a Flagstaff icon, Frances made her mark by aggressively thinning the large portion of ponderosa forest that she and her husband had purchased in the 1930s.
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Reston Home Insider: Top trends in kitchen design

Kitchens have become top of mind for many as we’ve spent more time at home since the pandemic, some developing a new love of cooking! While open concept kitchens (opening up to a family room or another space) are still hot, read below for trends that have become popular this year.
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Creating an Outdoor Kitchen in Your Yard

Outdoor living has become a popular concept. In the past, outdoor spaces were mostly used for growing a few plants, and maybe some space for the kids to run around and play. However, your garden has so much more potential than that, and many people are now creating entire living spaces in the open air.
Glendale, AZAZFamily

Glendale family living at hotel after sewage floods their apartment

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine the smell and the filth of sewage seeping out of the pipes into this Glendale family's home. The backup started Saturday, and on Tuesday, the city started getting involved. "We're walking to the gas station down the street to use the bathroom at this point," said Glendale resident Jason Williams.
Arizona StatePosted by
Sandy Casariego

“Chihuly in the Desert” is coming to Arizona on December 3

PHOENIX, AZ — "Chihuly in the Desert" by Dale Chihuly will come to the Sonoran Desert of Arizona on December 3, 2021, through June 19, 2022, from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. This joint exhibition will be held at Desert Botanical Garden and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West. Visit the two places to fully experience this dynamic exhibition. Tickets will be on sale on October 4.
Phoenix, AZallaboutarizonanews.com

Fatal Weekend For Phoenix Metro Children

As families prepared for back to school over the weekend, this past weekend also proved to be fatal for many valley children. Police departments from all over the valley sadly responded to various violence and tragedies that resulted in several youth fatalities. Infant Dies After Being Left in Car at...
AZFamily

Moths, flies, mosquitoes, oh my! Arizonans complain of insect invasion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On our Arizona's Weather Authority Facebook page, we keep getting the same question from viewers all over the Valley. People want to know: why are there so many flies and moths around this year? It seems a lot worse than normal. We all know that this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy