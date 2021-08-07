IndyCar may have a hit on its hands on Nashville streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- IndyCar may have a hit on its hands if the first few days were an indicator of the enthusiasm from fans and drivers of the race. IndyCar made its street course debut Friday over the water, around the NFL stadium, and up the hill 50 feet in the downtown section. Colton Herta turned a fast lap at 1:16.587 and topped the first practice chart. He was followed by six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.