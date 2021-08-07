Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $385,000

Twin Falls Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful, custom home by James Ray is a must see. Practically brand new without the brand new costs! There are tons of upgrades throughout this home including tray ceilings, pocket doors, kitchen cabinets extended to the ceiling, Bosch stainless steel appliances, two walk in closets in the master on suite, covered extended back patio with gas hookup for grill, professional landscaping, and more! The furnace & HVAC system has been serviced every six months since built. Come see this home!

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Twin Falls, ID
Real Estate
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
Twin Falls, ID
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Indiana StateNWI.com

Newly listed homes for sale in the Northwest Indiana area

SLATED FOR COMPLETION LATE DECEMBER. The FIRETHORN features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free! Quality built by LIFEHOUSE HOMES. Slated for completion NOVEMBER. The AZALEA, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, has an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, Large walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free! Quality built by LIFEHOUSE HOMES.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

21 of the best small bedroom chairs for a country-inspired home

Multifunctional rooms are a gift in any household, especially if space is of a premium. And whilst our bedrooms should be used first and foremost as a sanctuary to escape the day to day, they are increasingly becoming a place to work, to read, and to unwind with Netflix of an evening.
Howard County, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6262 Winters Lane

Wonderful opportunity to call this stunning colonial in Howard County, yours! The moment you enter you will notice how pristine this home really is. Open floor plan with kitchen at the center. Kitchen includes, recessed lighting, wine fridge, double wall oven , stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets, under mount kitchen sink, tile backsplash and large island for entertaining. The french doors in the living room open up to the large back deck that overlooks the fenced in yard. As you make your way upstairs you will notice hardwood floors, crown molding, new paint and carpeting. Vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom with attached bathroom. All bathrooms have been remodeled within the past 2 years. The basement includes a kitchen with a full bath and has endless possibilities; possible in law quarters, or keep it for yourself and make the downstairs your work space. The same amount of detail was applied to the exterior; new siding, new roof, freshly painted front door, updated landscaping and new shutters. Other features include, new HVAC with 10 year warranty, wired for smart home features, new steps leading to back deck and much more. Schedule your showing today!
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

A Twin Falls, ID Store is Home for a variety of Ethnic Meats

I had called Twin Falls home for less than one week. It was January of 2015 and I was grocery shopping. I walked up to a deli counter and asked for capocollo (also capicola) and the woman behind the counter explained she had no idea what I just tried to order. Look, I’m not knocking local tastes. You can’t find good Basque meats east of the Rocky Mountains. Portuguese sausage in this part of the country puts to shame the weak imitation on the East Coast.
Interior Designhunker.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.
Hyrum, UTmountainluxury.com

497 S 690 E Hyrum, Utah 84319

$539,900 | 5 Bed | 3 Bath | 3,120 SF | .27 Acres | MLS# 1761872. Set in the quiet hamlet of Hyrum, this adorable home offers a warm community atmosphere in the heart of the wide open spaces of Cache Valley. The home is surrounded by new construction and provides close access to Blacksmith Fork Canyon and Logan Canyon for weekend escapes to the mountains.
RecipesKRON4

Best kitchen scale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A kitchen scale has many uses for chefs of all levels. Many recipes, especially when baking, call for exact weights of ingredients. Kitchen scales are also fantastic for measuring portion sizes for those with dietary needs. The highly accurate Ozeri...
Burley, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Burley Boathouse launches phased renovations, reopens restaurant and bar

BURLEY — The Burley Boathouse restaurant and bar are open for business along the Snake River west of Burley and the owners have a phased plan for renovations and expansions. Allen and Sabrina Alt, formerly of California, purchased the entire Riverside Resort property, which included a bar and restaurant, 197 W. U.S. Highway 30, and they reopened the restaurant last month.
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Reston Home Insider: Top trends in kitchen design

Kitchens have become top of mind for many as we’ve spent more time at home since the pandemic, some developing a new love of cooking! While open concept kitchens (opening up to a family room or another space) are still hot, read below for trends that have become popular this year.
Interior Designlushome.com

55 Attic Room Design Ideas, Utilizing Small Spaces Renovation Projects

Attic room design has to overcome a few challenges. Attics are small spaces, often with low ceilings, dark, or lacking light. Space-saving, modern interior design applies clever room design ideas to home renovation projects, turning the small spaces into beautiful rooms. Here is the Lushome collection of ideas and tips...
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

Idaho’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Just 19 Glorious Campsites

If you love camping, you’re definitely in the right state! Idaho is home to some fantastic camping destinations that can suit every type of camper – whether you’re the type to prefer solitude and rugged wilderness or amenities and comfort. Featured here is a hidden gem of a campground that’s hiding out in the beautiful […] The post Idaho’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Just 19 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Interior Designwebbweekly.com

How to Maintain Hardwood Floors

Hardwood floors have long been sought after by home buyers. In its 2019 “Remodeling Impact Report,” the National Association of Realtors® revealed that new wood flooring was the fourth most popular project to attract buyers. Of course, hardwood floors aren’t just for buyers. Homeowners who already have hardwood floors know...
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Labor shortage hits Twin Falls restaurants

TWIN FALLS — Restaurants across town are reducing hours because of staffing shortages. The Cove of Twin Falls, Scooter’s Chillin’ -N- Grillin’ and others posted on Facebook that long hours were draining their staff. “With the shortage of cooks, I’m asking my staff to work 10, 12-hour shifts, and it’s...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Property Brothers Hate Open Shelving In Kitchens — Here’s Why

Open shelving has become a hot kitchen trend in recent years. It provides a way to display fancy dishes, antiques, and cookbooks you’ve collected over the years for your visitors to see and admire. And while that sounds like a no-brainer, HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott say pump the brakes before get rid of your cabinets to make way for open shelving because — quite frankly — it doesn’t end up working in most homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy