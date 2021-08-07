Gold for US men's hoops, women's golf...Phils take over

Cancel
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 29 points and the U.S. men's basketball team took the gold medal for the fourth straight Olympics by defeating the team that beat them in their opening game, 87-82 over France. Durant joined Carmelo Anthony as the only men’s basketball players with three gold medals. The Brooklyn Nets forward sealed it with two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, making the outcome academic.

MLBYork Dispatch Online

Bryce Harper an MVP front-runner? Philadelphia Phillies' star making strong case

"M-V-P! M-V-P!" A month ago, it would have seemed silly. The Phillies couldn't gather momentum in a middling National League East, and their best player's season was defined more by nagging injuries, including a recurring back problem, than clutch moments or big numbers. But the Phillies are suddenly the hottest...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
SportsPosted by
PennLive.com

US gymnast Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
harrisondaily.com

Got next: US draws Australia in women's hoops quarterfinals

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The next challenge for the U.S. in its quest to win a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal is Australia as the Americans Monday night drew their rival in the quarterfinals …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Sportswmleader.com

US women’s hoops team rolls past Australia to reach semis

SAITAMA, Japan — Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half to help the U.S. beat Australia 79-55 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. The Americans will face Serbia on Friday in the semifinals looking to advance to their seventh consecutive gold medal game. The Serbians, who won the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Games, rallied to beat China 77-70 in the quarterfinals.
GolfNBC Miami

Nelly Korda Wins US Gold in Women's Olympic Golf Tournament

American golfer Nelly Korda won the women's Olympic golf tournament on Saturday morning. Korda held off Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The win completed Team USA’s sweep of gold medals in golf after Xander Schauffele won the men’s tournament. Korda...
SportsTimes and Democrat

Wilson, Staley going for gold in women's hoops final

In their first Olympics as head coach and player, Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson will play in the gold medal game. Team USA cruised to a 79-59 win over Serbia in the semifinals. The Americans struggled offensively at times, but a stifling defense shut down Serbia. Wilson had nine points...
Basketballnewsbrig.com

US women’s hoop team wins seventh straight Olympic gold

Brittney Griner scored 30 points, and the United States won its seventh straight gold medal in women’s basketball, beating Japan 90-75. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been part of five of those gold medals. Nobody has played more Olympic games for the U.S. than Taurasi with 38. Bird is second with 36 in her final Olympics.
SportsWXIA 11 Alive

Tokyo Rewind, Aug. 7: Felix sets new bar; US wins 7th straight women's hoops gold

This was the fifth and final Olympics for Allyson Felix, and she went out on top and pushed aside a legend in the process. Felix and the U.S. women's 4x400m relay team easily won gold Saturday. It was the 11th career Olympic medal for Felix, who now passes Carl Lewis for the most by an American in track and field. It will also be her last. Felix, 35, said after the event that while she may compete again, it won't be at the 2024 Olympics.
BasketballNew York Post

Kevin Durant is the greatest US men’s hoops player ever

LAS VEGAS — As much as Kevin Durant hates talking about his legacy, his golden play at the Tokyo Olympics made a pretty loud statement for him. Durant is the greatest United States men’s basketball player in Olympic history. Forget that cat with the shield: this was the real Captain...
MLBnumberfire.com

Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera leading off on Tuesday night

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera will man left field after Luke Williams was benched against right-hander Max Scherzer. numberFire's models project Herrera to score 10.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.

