Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

COVID survivor: 'Have to start my life all over again'

By SUDHIN THANAWALA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — COVID survivors and other victims of the disease are speaking out about the need for vaccination and masks. Organizers have planned rallies on Saturday around the country to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of the coronavirus on individuals and families. The rallies will include people who are still suffering from severe symptoms of the disease months later and those mourning loved ones it has killed. The goal is to encourage people to get vaccinated and wear masks. The rallies also aim to push lawmakers for financial and medical help for COVID victims. They come amid a surge in infections around the country.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Protest Riot#Covid#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy