Dream season for Nelly Korda now includes Olympic gold medal

Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics started with the women’s marathon being held in sweltering conditions in SapporoTeam USA runner Molly Seidel won a bronze Olympic medal in only her third ever marathon.Seidel, 27, finished the grueling event in 2:27:46, behind Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei, who took gold and silver. Seidel became just the third ever American woman to win a marathon medal, following Joan Benoit, who won gold in the 1984 event, and Deena Kastor who won bronze in 2004.Elsewhere the powerhouse American men’s basketball team, will hope to gain revenge on France, who beat them in...