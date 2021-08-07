Cancel
Dream season for Nelly Korda now includes Olympic gold medal

 6 days ago

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Nelly Korda has given the Americans an Olympic sweep of gold medals in golf. The 23-year-old Korda shot a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The gold medal adds to her dream season. Korda already has won first major championship and rose to No. 1 in the world. Mone Inami of Japan was tied for the lead until making bogey from a plugged lie in a bunker on the 18th hole. She faced a playoff against Lydia Ko of New Zealand for the silver medal. Xander Schauffele won the gold in men's golf last Sunday.

