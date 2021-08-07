Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year without new inductees because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 iconic sports figures have been added to the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame. The 2022 class will be inducted May 14 at Island Resort & Casino, 15 miles west of Escanaba. The inductees include: veteran hockey player/coach Bruce Coppo of Calumet, former Ishpeming High School three-sport standout Mike DellAngelo, multi-sport standout Dale Hongisto of Wakefield, former Newberry basketball ace Chris Nance, Manistique High School all-state football player John Pistulka, former Ishpeming and Negaunee boys basketball coach Tom Russo, and broadcaster and long-time multi-sport coach Jerry Root of Escanaba.