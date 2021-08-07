Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escanaba, MI

Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

By Mike Ludlum
WLUC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year without new inductees because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 iconic sports figures have been added to the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame. The 2022 class will be inducted May 14 at Island Resort & Casino, 15 miles west of Escanaba. The inductees include: veteran hockey player/coach Bruce Coppo of Calumet, former Ishpeming High School three-sport standout Mike DellAngelo, multi-sport standout Dale Hongisto of Wakefield, former Newberry basketball ace Chris Nance, Manistique High School all-state football player John Pistulka, former Ishpeming and Negaunee boys basketball coach Tom Russo, and broadcaster and long-time multi-sport coach Jerry Root of Escanaba.

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Falls, MI
City
Wakefield, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
City
Laurium, MI
Escanaba, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Escanaba, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Negaunee, MI
City
Manistique, MI
City
Newberry, MI
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
City
Calumet, MI
Manistique, MI
Sports
City
Ishpeming, MI
Negaunee, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Jerry Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Football#Wluc#Island Resort Casino#Ishpeming High School#Manistique High School#Sault Ste#University Of Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy